Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Egypt 2018 polls: Sisi's supporters celebrate as calls for huge voter turnout continue

Egypt 2018 polls: Sisi's supporters celebrate as calls for huge voter turnout continue
Daniel Mumbere

Egypt

The presidential election in Egypt has so far been quite colorful with several voters seen waving national flags as they go to and from the polling stations.

Journalists in Egypt have also reported that incumbent president Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s supporters have been electioneering using motorbikes and pick up trucks that are blaring patriotic songs from loudspeakers and plastered with posters of the president.

The president, the prime minister Sherif Ismail, Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros II and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, have all cast their vote on the first of three days of voting.

Sisi’s only challenger, El Ghad party chairperson, Moussa Mostafa Moussa also cast his vote at Noubar Modern Preparatory School For Girls in Cairo’s Abdeen.

Egyptian radio and TV stations, newspapers and several voter groups have been encouraging voters to head the polls, in a bid to secure a much needed high voter turnout.

Both candidates in the presidential race repeatedly emphasised the need for huge voter turnout to give the eventual winner a strong mandate.

So far, senior citizens have made a good showing at the polls, with the the Ministry of Interior provided a number of wheelchairs around the polling stations to assist people with disabilities and the elderly to cast their votes.

One of Egypt’s most loved pop singers, Hakim, released a video clip on March 20, calling on Egyptians to vote. The song, “Abu el-Rugula”, literally translates into “father of manhood” is expected be the song voters would dance to outside polling stations with the country’s flag.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..