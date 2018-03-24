Policeman killed, four others wounded in Egypt car bomb explosion

Egypt
A car bomb exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing a policeman and wounding four others, the interior ministry said.
The bombing had targeted Alexandria’s security chief, the ministry said in a statement.
Eyewitnesses said police and military personnel had formed a perimeter around the site of the explosion, which took place two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election.
