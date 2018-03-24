Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Policeman killed, four others wounded in Egypt car bomb explosion

Policeman killed, four others wounded in Egypt car bomb explosion

Egypt

A car bomb exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing a policeman and wounding four others, the interior ministry said.

The bombing had targeted Alexandria’s security chief, the ministry said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said police and military personnel had formed a perimeter around the site of the explosion, which took place two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election.

More soon …

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..