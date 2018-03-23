Zimbabwe signs $4.2 billion platinum deal to overhaul mining sector

Zimbabwe
In a bid to transform its mining sector, Zimbabwe has signed a $4.2 billion deal with a Cypriot investor to develop a platinum mine and refinery in the country.
Zimbabwe mines minister Winston Chitando who signed the agreement with Cyprus base Karo resources said work would start in July with the first output of platinum expected in 2020.
The project t located in Mhondoro-Ngezi platinum belt, west of Harare will include a coal mine and a power station to produce electricity for the smelter and aims to employ 15,000 people when fully implemented.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa lauded the move and said it was a sign that the country was open for business.
Adding that the project was first mooted six years ago but held back by government red tape and other vested interests.
The mine aims to reach an output of 1.4 million, ounces per year within the next 3 years.
Zimbabwe holds the world’s second-largest platinum deposits but foreign investment had stalled during the latter years of former president Robert Mugabe’s reign.
Go to video
'Terrorist' crocodile killed for blocking hospital entrance in Zimbabwe
00:52
Egyptian govt to sell stakes in 20 state-owned enterprises
01:29
Zimbabwe crowns its first 'Miss Albino,' queen gets $85 prize money
Go to video
Zimbabwe publishes list of nation looters, chasing $827 million
01:12
Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe vote slated for July 2018 - President confirms
Go to video
Mnangagwa says 'the country moved on', in response to Mugabe's 'coup d'etat' claims