[Photos] Buhari meets released school girls, vows to rescue lone Christian girl

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted the recently released Dapchi girls at the presidency in Abuja.

Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 100 girls from their school in the town located in the northeastern Yobe State a month ago.

Almost all of the girls were returned by the terrorists on Wednesday morning, according to the government no ransom was paid adding that the 105 girls and two others were released unconditionally.

They were driven to the Borno State capital, Maiduguri, from where they were flown to Abuja on Thursday. The lone Christian girl was held by the group and the president promised to have her released.

“While further efforts are being made to secure the release of every abducted citizen in Nigeria, Government is ever ready to accept the unconditional laying down of arms by any member of the Boko Haram group, who show strong commitment in that regard,” Buhari said in a speech.