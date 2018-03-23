Mozambique gets first ever black female UK ambassador

Mozambique will be the host of the United Kingdom’s first ever female ambassador.

NneNne Iwuji-Eme, who has spent 16 years in the British Foreign Office, will take up her role as British high commissioner to Mozambique in July, taking over from Joanna Kuenssberg.

The history making career diplomat told British newspaper, The Guardian, that her promotion was ‘ an honor and a privilege’.

‘‘I hope my appointment as the first British black female career diplomat to this position will inspire young talent, regardless of race or background, to pursue their ambitions in the Foreign Office,’‘ said Iwuji-Eme.

Iwuji-Eme who previously worked as an economist in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Royal Dutch Shell said she is looking forward to strengthening the ties between the United Kingdom and Mozambique.

“I look forward to forging even stronger connections between Britain and Mozambique, two close members of the Commonwealth family.”

Congratulations to NneNne Iwuji-Eme on being appointed as the next British High Commissioner to the #Mozambique in succession to HCJKuenssberg . Ms Iwuji-Eme will take up her appointment in Maputo end of July. #UKinMoz foreignoffice CateTurton DFID_Moz pic.twitter.com/y0VWzJENuS — UK in Mozambique (@UKinMozambique) March 22, 2018

Since joining the Foreign Office she has held a range of positions from economic adviser for Africa to chief press officer to the Africa minister. Her most recent posting was to Brazil as first secretary prosperity and acting prosperity consul.