International Break Friendlies Preview [Sport]

Association football has been on a break this week, with FIFA’s international weekend on the Calendar.

There won’t be much competitive fixtures in the continent, but some 30 friendlies will be held across the continent. These friendlies come ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers slated to resume in September. In this week’s segment we took a quick preview at some of the action.

All 5 teams that will be representing the continent in the Russia 2018 World Cup will be in action. On Friday Nigeria will face Poland in Wroclaw. Egypt play European Champions Portugal in Zurich, Switzerland. Senegal have a date in Casablanca, Morocco against Uzbekistan while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be entertaining Iran in Radés. The Atlas Lions of Morocco will be in Turin Italy, up against Serbia.

In boxing, some big bout is coming up: Anthony Joshua up against unbeaten New Zealander Joseph Parker on March 31 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

On Wednesday the unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he is feeling confident, but not over confident. Joshua will be one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion if he can take the WBO strap from Parker.

Still in this episode: The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, is looking for a new challenge, and said on Wednesday he hopes soccer will provide it. He has been relentless in his efforts to transition from the track to the football pitch.

Bolt took part in the Football Match of Friendship in Basel under the watchful eye of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

