Free Trade Deal: 'Nigeria can't undermine local manufacturers'- Buhari [The Morning Call]

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has explained that his country can’t agree to anything that will undermine local manufacturers and entrepreneurs, referring to his last minute withdrawal from the

recently signed Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Been a long-held dream of the African Union, the free trade across the continent got a big boost on Wednesday March 21 in Kigali when 44

leaders signed the agreement to create the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). If ratified by each country, AfCFTA as its known will become one of the world’s largest trading blocs.