Why Mnangagwa won't hold dialogue with Mugabe [The Morning Call]

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe recently said in his first TV interview that he never thought current President Emmerson Mnangagwa would turn against him. He was referring to his ouster last year in November that saw the rise of Emmerson Mnangagwa to presidency.

He criticised the country’s new leader saying he is in power illegally since his removal from power by the military was a military coup. To undo what he called a disgrace to Zimbabweans, he called for dialogue with President Mnangagwa. His statements however sparked anger within the ruling ZANU-PF party which has threatened to strip him of immunity and privileges he enjoys as former head of state.

