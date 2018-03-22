South Africa's Cape Town faces severe economic troubles over drought [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Drought impact on South Africa’s economy
An historic drought in South Africa’s second largest city has put its vines at risk and now threatens to jeopardize its entire activity.
The drought afflicting the province is expected to cut agricultural output in general by 20 percent in 2018, decimating the wheat crop and reducing apple, grape and pear exports to Europe, according to national government.
Ghana’s economy tops all in Africa for 2018
This year, Ghana will become the continent’s fastest-growing economy for the first time in thirty years, taking over from Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire.
The country’s economic growth would increase to 8% this year, world institutions estimate.
The performance is not just attributed to the vibrant production sector nor the gradual rise in oil prices but the growth is mainly hinged to the disciplined fiscal policy undertaken by the government.
Go to video
[Photos] South Africa president opts for commercial flight on official trip
Go to video
S.African gov't ordered to pay $15 million over death of 144 patients
01:01
South Africa's Zuma may challenge decision to prosecute him
01:12
Listeria outbreak could herald tighter food safety - Peter Ben Embarek
Go to video
Former S. African president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted for corruption (state prosecutor)
01:42
'ATM Pharmacy' gives drugs to HIV/AIDS patients in South Africa