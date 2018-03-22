Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Release of Dapchi schoolgirls [The Morning Call]

Boko Haram Islamist militants released nearly all the 110 Dapchi school girls on March 21.The girls were abducted last month from their school. They were finally reunited with their families though five of the girls have been confirmed dead. But what exactly triggered the militants to release the girls?

