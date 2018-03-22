Nigeria: Release of Dapchi schoolgirls [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Boko Haram Islamist militants released nearly all the 110 Dapchi school girls on March 21.The girls were abducted last month from their school. They were finally reunited with their families though five of the girls have been confirmed dead. But what exactly triggered the militants to release the girls?
01:32
Nigerian president meets parents of schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram [no comment]
01:30
Nigerian gov't has 7 days to 'bring back Chibok, Dapchi girls or face criminal charges'
01:36
Rex Tillerson to help Nigerian govt get abducted girls freed
Go to video
Nigeria: Three aid workers Killed in Boko Haram attack-UN
01:37
Mass abduction in Dapchi dents Buhari's security record
Go to video
Boko Haram abduct 3, residents threaten to abandon their villages