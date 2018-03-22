Basotho heritage blankets inspire fashion designers [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Basotho Heritage Blankets are largely unavailable outside of Africa for their 100-year-plus existence. They are of such quality and have such a colorful, storied history that they are easily comparable to brands of a similar vintage, including Pendleton, Woolrich, and Hudson’s Bay Company.
Young designers in Lesotho find inspiration in the history of the Basotho to enhance their creativity.
