Anthony Joshua confident ahead of fight with Joseph Parker

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he is feeling confident, but not over confident as he prepares for his fight against New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Joshua trained in Sheffield on Wednesday in preparation for his fight against Kiwi Joseph Parker.

“There’s a difference between being confident, and overconfident. Confidence is believing in yourself. Overconfident is walking around as though you’ve already done it. That’s why we’re back in here later on sparring. I spar with a lot of the amateur guys who are like professionals because they do WSB and all that stuff. They’re very quick – I’ve got to keep that for 15 rounds, I learn from my mistakes. I used to box with my hands here, I make sure I’m right hand up here, jabs coming out here – I’m perfecting everything and that’s being confident in my ability now because I know what I’m putting in’‘, Joshua said.

The WBA ‘super’ and IBF title holder will be one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion if he can take the WBO strap from Parker.

The Briton will take on Kiwi Joseph Parker on March 31 in Cardiff ,Wales.

