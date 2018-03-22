African Union launches ambitious offer for 'world's largest free trade area' [Business Africa]

Welcome to Africanews

AU launches continental free trade zone

The Continental Free Trade Area is a continental geographic zone which aims to achieve a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among member states covering trade in goods, trade in services, investment, intellectual property rights and competition policy with no restrictions among member states.But can Africa uphold the deal for long , and what could be the possible shortcomings? Find out more from our newsroom.

