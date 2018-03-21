Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon - govt

Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon - govt
with REUTERS

Cameroon

A Tunisian engineer has been killed by his kidnappers in southwest Cameroon, but three of his colleagues have been rescued, the government said.

The body of Khaled Tinsa was recovered on Monday during a rescue operation that freed another Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians, government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said. He did not say when Tinsa died.

The group, employed by Tunisian road construction company Soroubat, was abducted last week while building a road between the towns of Kumba and Isangele, Bakary said.

The government blamed “terrorists”, a phrase it uses for English-speaking separatists who have been waging a guerilla campaign against state security forces in the mostly French-speaking central African nation since late last year.

A kidnapping would mark a change in tactics for the separatists who have focused on ambushing police and army checkpoints.

One of the main separatist forces operating in the area, the Ambazonian Defence Force (ADF), could not be immediately reached for comment.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..