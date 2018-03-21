Welcome to Africanews

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi welcomes Sarkozy's arrest [The Morning Call]

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi welcomes Sarkozy's arrest [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The arrest of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy continues to spark reactions from different quarters including that of Saif Al Islam Gaddafi, the son of the fallen Libyan leader.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews, he reiterated his offer of evidence to Euronews in 2011 and said he is ready to testify in the case, since he witnessed the delivery of the first portion of funding. Our correspondent in Tunisia will be shedding more light on this.

