The Morning Call Press Review of March 20, 2018 [The Morning Call] 6 hours ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next 05:27 Chad launches forum on institutional reforms [The Morning Call] 06:43 Kenya to import 100 doctors from Cuba [The Morning Call] 03:05 Senegal: First delivery app launched [The Morning Call] Most read 01:28 Gaddafi's son, Saif al Islam welcomes Sarkozy arrest, offers evidence Sierra Leone's ruling APC secures parliamentary majority with 63 seats Ethiopia security crisis self-inflicted, Eritrea innocent – Ex-US Diplomat The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
