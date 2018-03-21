Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Live] Boko Haram returns abducted Dapchi schoolgirls: What we know so far

[Live] Boko Haram returns abducted Dapchi schoolgirls: What we know so far

Nigeria

The Nigerian government has confirmed the release of some recently abducted schoolgirls by insurgent group Boko Haram.

Contrary to initial reports that all the girls had been released and that five were dead, government said 101 girls have so far been officially recorded as released in the early Wednesday morning operation.

“The only condition [the kidnappers] gave us is [they would not] release [the girls] to the military but release them in the town of Dapchi without the military presence,” news agency Reuters quoted Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

You can follow our rolling coverage of the situation on a live blog below.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..