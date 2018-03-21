[Live] Boko Haram returns abducted Dapchi schoolgirls: What we know so far

The Nigerian government has confirmed the release of some recently abducted schoolgirls by insurgent group Boko Haram.

Contrary to initial reports that all the girls had been released and that five were dead, government said 101 girls have so far been officially recorded as released in the early Wednesday morning operation.

“The only condition [the kidnappers] gave us is [they would not] release [the girls] to the military but release them in the town of Dapchi without the military presence,” news agency Reuters quoted Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

#BREAKING: One hundred and ten schoolgirls were abducted by the group in February this year in an attack similar to what occurred in 2014 in neighbouring Borno State. Unfortunately, of the returnees, five girls were confirmed dead. https://t.co/FakOWdszah — africanews (@africanews) March 21, 2018

