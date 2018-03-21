Welcome to Africanews

Difficult daily lives of youth in Tunisia's ming region [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

We discover the difficult daily lives of unemployed youth in Tunisia’s phosphate mining region of Metlaoui. The region has one of the country’s highest unemployment rates and a stark lack of infrastructure have fuelled regular unrest.

