Difficult daily lives of youth in Tunisia's ming region [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We discover the difficult daily lives of unemployed youth in Tunisia’s phosphate mining region of Metlaoui. The region has one of the country’s highest unemployment rates and a stark lack of infrastructure have fuelled regular unrest.
02:53
Promoting youth entrepreneurship in C.A.R [The Morning Call]
01:21
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
Go to video
Did Cameroon army bus kids to Youth Day event in Anglophone region?
02:01
Motor taxi business affecting education of young boys in CAR
02:02
Zimbabwean Afro-Jazz icon impacting young musicians
01:26
Youth challenged to innovate Somalia out of displacement crisis