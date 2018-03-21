Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor in Madrid [The Morning Call]

Controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor in Madrid [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor last week on Thursday has led to violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Spain’s capital Madrid.

Mame Mbaye Ndiaye, a 35-year-old migrant from Senegal suffered a cardiac arrest after being reportedly chased by police last week on Thursday after a police raid.

His death has sparked tension between security forces and protesters mostly migrants and the Senegalese community in Madrid’s district of Lavapies, where the biggest African community lives.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..