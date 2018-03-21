Controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor in Madrid [The Morning Call]

The controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor last week on Thursday has led to violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Spain’s capital Madrid.

Mame Mbaye Ndiaye, a 35-year-old migrant from Senegal suffered a cardiac arrest after being reportedly chased by police last week on Thursday after a police raid.

His death has sparked tension between security forces and protesters mostly migrants and the Senegalese community in Madrid’s district of Lavapies, where the biggest African community lives.