Controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor in Madrid [The Morning Call]

The controversial death of a Senegalese street vendor last week on Thursday has led to violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Spain’s capital Madrid.
Mame Mbaye Ndiaye, a 35-year-old migrant from Senegal suffered a cardiac arrest after being reportedly chased by police last week on Thursday after a police raid.
His death has sparked tension between security forces and protesters mostly migrants and the Senegalese community in Madrid’s district of Lavapies, where the biggest African community lives.
