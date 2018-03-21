Welcome to Africanews

Chad launches forum on institutional reforms [The Morning Call]

In Chad, President Idriss Deby Itno opened a forum on institutional reforms on Monday that will review Chad’s political and administrative organization. But opposition figures and the civil society believe that the so called national forum is only aimed at finding ways to keep the president in power.

