Chad launches forum on institutional reforms [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Chad, President Idriss Deby Itno opened a forum on institutional reforms on Monday that will review Chad’s political and administrative organization. But opposition figures and the civil society believe that the so called national forum is only aimed at finding ways to keep the president in power.
Go to video
ANC targeting unused land in South Africa's expropriation plan
Go to video
Magufuli dismisses proposal to extend presidential term in Tanzania
Go to video
Uganda: Pres. Museveni signs Age Limit Bill into law
01:29
Tens of thousands protest in Togolese capital,the third this week.
Go to video
Togo govt hit with fresh round of opposition protests
01:13
Ugandan legislators vote on controversial 'Age Limit' bill