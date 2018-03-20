Two alleged jihadists killed in Southern Tunisia

An alleged jihadist on Monday “blew himself up” and another was shot dead while being pursued by security forces in Tunisia.

The incident occurred in the Ben Guerdane region, very close to a desert area of Libya in southern Tunisia.

According to sources, they could be the two jihadists actively sought by the authorities in connection with the Jund al-Khilafa group, claiming the organization of the Islamic state.

A source said both men were planning to go to Libya,adding one of them may have activated his explosive belt.

Libyan currency , grenades and ammunition were found on the two alleged jihadists.

This incident comes at a time when Tunisia has just commemorated two years of the response to spectacular and coordinated jihadist attacks in Ben Guerdane.

AFP