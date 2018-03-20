Flying taxis on test in New Zealand [Sci Tech]

Airborne taxi services could be taking off in the next few years,after a flying car start-up backed by Google founder, Larry Page began testing in New Zealand.

This electric car is christened Cora. A dozen disc brakes have been installed on its wings, allowing it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter.

Also, the world’s first public statue featuring the bitcoin symbol was unveiled in the Slovenian city of Kranj last week.

A giant symbol of the cryptocurrency, made of metal and weighing three-tonnes, was placed inside a ring on the city’s newest roundabout and was selected through a public contest on social media site Facebook.

And, the largest university herbarium in the world just after Harvard is being digitized in Lyon, France so that you can have access to the memory of millions of plants.

This herbarium , which is a center for the collection of preserved plant specimens and associated data used for scientific study, is little known,but it stores a treasure of information on plants around the world.

Ignatius Annor has more on your weekly Sci Tech on the Morning Call.