Sierra Leone's ruling APC secures parliamentary majority with 63 seats

Sierra Leone’s ruling All Peoples Congress party has worn 63 out of 132 parliamentary seats as against 46 seats won by the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party thus ensuring a parliamentary majority.

Two newly created parties, the Coalition for Change and the Grand National Coalition won 8 and 4 seats respectively, while four independent candidates were also elected.

7 remaining seats are yet to be declared by the National Electoral Commission.

In a constituency in the Western region, voters will head to the poll again to elect their MP on March 27 because a candidate’s picture did not appear on the ballots.

The National Electoral Commission has ordered recount of ballots in six constituencies located in the north of the country following allegations of irregularities.

Sierra Leone’s March 7 general election witnessed a massive voter turn-out of 84%.

Several incidents have happened in recent days between supporters of Samura Kamara and Julius Maada Bio, the two main candidates contesting the March 27 presidential run-off .