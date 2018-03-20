Hayatou, Amrani trial postponed to April 16

Africa cup nations
The trial of former CAF president Issa Hayatou and former secretary-general Hicham El Amrani was on Monday postponed by Egypt’s Economic Misdemeanors Court to April 16.
The two are accused of violating local anti-monopoly rules, after they signed a contract with a French company Lagardère Sports on the management of media rights of African football.
The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) started to investigate the Lagardere deal in June 2016 prior to asserting in January 2017 that Caf had engaged in monopolistic practices that infringed local laws.
The deal gives Lagardere rights to a variety of African football competitions including the flagship Africa Cup of Nations from 2017 until 2028.
Caf stresses that the allegations accusing it of selling rights without opening them for due tender are incorrect.Follow @Muisyo_
