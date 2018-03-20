Cameroon separatists release head of exams in Anglophone regions

Suspected separatists in Cameroon have freed a top civil servant kidnapped late last week in an attack in the South West region of the country.

The state-owned Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported the release of Professor Ivo Leke Tambo, Chairman of the General Certificate of Education Board, citing the region’s governor.

The released official heads the body responsible for organising examinations for English-speaking Cameroonians. It is not immediately known why the abductors freed him.

He was abducted along with about thirty others by gunmen who attacked a bus they were travelling on. Tambo was headed to his village known as Lebialem located in the restive region.

Separatists elements in the Central African country have resorted to kidnapping as a tactic in addition to attacks on security forces deployed across the Anglophone zone – NorthWest and SouthWest regions.

It is reported that an amount of 152,500 euros was demanded in ransom. Separatists are pushing for independence from majority French Cameroon accusing Yaounde of marginalization.

Meanwhile, the governor of the south-west has hailed the contribution of prominent people in the region who helped in securing the release of Professor Leke.