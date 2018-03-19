Senegalese start-up offers less than an hour delivery services

Bouquets of flowers accompanied by a small note, cakes for surprise birthday parties , these are a few of the services offered by a Senegalese start-up that has set up a delivery application in Senegal.

“Paps” is a geolocatable mobile application for francophone Africa launched in 2016 by Bamba Lo.

This technology, offers customers the fastest delivery service in Senegal.

The company handles over 500 orders per month in Senegal. The deliveries are carried out by a network of 30 active couriers.

The average delivery time is estimated at 45 minutes in the the country.

The growth of the business has encouraged the entrepreneur to see beyond Senegal. The founder of the start-up plans to conquer Côte d’Ivoire.

Paps derives its income from a small commission collected on each delivery generally between 3 and 4 euros.

The start-up was awarded Orange Innovation challenge prize in 2016 with a cheque for 3,000 euros. It also receives 10% on each of the sales delivered.