Morocco competes to host 2026 World Cup

On your weekly 100 percent football show today, Morocco has begun campaign to host 2016 World Cup. The Cherifian kingdom on Thursday made big promises to put up a stellar show if they are named as host nation for the 2026 World Cup.

The Club Africa Cups delivered their verdicts this weekend. We know all the qualified teams for the group stage in the Champions League and play-offs for the CAF Cup. We bring you the list of qualifiers and results of the 16th finals return.

And, Egyptian striker from Liverpool Mohammed Salah continues to upset the counters. The Egyptian, who scored his first four goals in the Premier League, confirmed his status as England’s top scorer with 28 goals. This is simply the best performance of a new Reds recruit. For now, he is leading the race for the European Golden boot and is only one goal behind an African player held by Didier Drogba.

Wahany Sambou has details of these and many more stories on Football Planet.