Joy back home as Ethiopian side eliminates Zamalek from CAF Confed. Cup

Egypt and African football giant Zamalek have been knocked out of the Confederations Cup competition by an Ethiopian side, Wolaitta Dicha.

The Ethiopian side playing for the first time in the CAF club competition are into the second qualifying round after dismissing Zamalek via penalties over the weekend.

The local news portal, Soccer Ethiopia, described the victory as ‘the biggest upset of the first round.’ Wolaitta beat Zamalek 2 – 1 in the first leg before the Egyptians won by a similar margin in the second-leg forcing a shootout.

In the end, Wolaitta won by 4 – 3 to progress. A feat the country’s football federation chief described as a ‘historic victory.’

“Wolaitta Dicha beat the Egyptian giants Zamalek 4-3 on penalties to progress to the next round in CAF Confederation Cup. Congratulations on this historic victory! We’re proud!” Juneidi Basha wrote on Twitter.

Even as the players celebrated in faraway Egypt, back home in the town of Hawassa in southern Ethiopia, fans thronged the streets in jubilation.

Wolaitta Dicha, established in 2009, won multiple promotions to the #EthPL in 2013. They won their maiden Ethiopian Cup last year and now they are holding one of African club football powerhouse. The Bees of Tona!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Omna Taddele (@omna_tg) March 18, 2018

Wolaitta Dicha are the first Ethiopian side to eliminate Zamalek from a CAF club competition. Mekelakeya, Ethiopia Bunna and Kidus Giorgis all tried to achieve the feat but were unsuccessful. Based in the town of Sodo, Woldiatta will face a team that is demoted to the Confederations Cup from the Champions League in the last qualifying round.

The draw will take place in Cairo coming Wednesday. Ethiopia will be having only one representative in the second tier CAF club tourney after KCCA of Uganda beat Kids Giorgis in the last qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.