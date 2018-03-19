D.R Congo: Collective of Catholic churches calls on UN for help

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Collective of Catholics at the center of the marches in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strengthen the role of the UN mission ahead of the December scheduled elections.
The coordinating committee in a letter to the UN said, it has halted all protests until April 30.
This truce , the organization said should enable authorities in Kinshasa to put in place a conducive political environment for the December 23 elections.
The Collective of Catholics is also calling for the release of political prisoners,the lifting of bans on demonstrations by political opponents and civil society groups, as well as an end to duplication of political parties.
The collective also wants renewal of Monusco’s mandate, the strengthening of its role in the electoral process as well as logistical support for the organization of a credible and reliable elections.
AFP
