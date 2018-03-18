Ivorian opposition call for 'democratic march' ahead of senatorial polls

Ivory Coast opposition activists have called for a “democratic march” on Thursday ahead of senatorial, municipal and regional elections.

The plea made on Saturday also comes as the country begins to look forward to presidential polls in 2020.

“We are asking for the electoral commission to be re-organised,” FPI leader Abdoudramane Sangare said

We call upon the government to sit down with us to dialogue. We want everything to be done by consensus. We no longer want war. We don't want post-election conflict

The opposition say they are unhappy about the electoral commission which it accuses of political bias adding that the accuracy of electoral lists and security issues were also matters of concern.

About 3,000 people died when rival supporters clashed on the streets of Abidjan following the country’s disputed 2010 presidential elections.

Former president Laurent Gbagbo is currently on trial in The Hague for crimes against humanity stemming from the violence.

Gbagbo is accused of inciting a wave of post-electoral violence when he refused to step down after losing the 2010 election to bitter rival Alassane Ouattara.

The unrest wracked the Ivory Coast for five months from December 2010 until early 2011, after Gbagbo refused to accept his internationally recognised defeat.

“We call upon the government to sit down with us to dialogue. We want everything to be done by consensus. We no longer want war. We don’t want post-election conflict,” Head of the opposition coalition Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) Georges Armand Ouegnin, said.

Senatorial elections will be held on March 24 with the other polls due to be held later in 2018.