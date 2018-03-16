Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Sierra Leone to hold runoff presidential elections March 27

Sierra Leone to hold runoff presidential elections March 27
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

A runoff election between the opposition SLPP’s Retired Brigadier Julius Bio and Dr. Samura Kamara of the ruling APC party will hold on the 27th of this month according to the country’s national electoral commision.

This follows the outcome of the first round of the presidential election, where none of the 16 presidential candidates garnered the required 55% vote plus one vote threshold to be declared outright winner.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..