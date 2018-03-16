Sierra Leone to hold runoff presidential elections March 27

The Morning Call
A runoff election between the opposition SLPP’s Retired Brigadier Julius Bio and Dr. Samura Kamara of the ruling APC party will hold on the 27th of this month according to the country’s national electoral commision.
This follows the outcome of the first round of the presidential election, where none of the 16 presidential candidates garnered the required 55% vote plus one vote threshold to be declared outright winner.
