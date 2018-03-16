Nigerian-British actor John Boyega co-produces first blockbuster film

Nigerian-British Actor John Boyega of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens fame has co-produced his first film,joining the list of actors-turned producers.

He and Scott Eastwood co-produced “Pacific Rim Uprising”.

Boyega plays Jake Pentecost, a ranger who can control the “Jaeger” robots designed to fight the alien creatures.

That's the kind of creme de la creme of our business, all working towards having that, you know, major role in something that is commercially successful as well as you know obviously a good movie. So yeah definitely, back in those days I used to dream of this kind of stuff and I'm thankful that actually happened.

“Oh, it was fantastic. I mean producers are basically the guardian angels of any set, all designated with their department to handle and for us it was creativity, you know, the creative aspects of it, you know from the pre-visuals for the big visual effects that we had in the cities to the character beats and casting. I was involved in the full process and yeah, it feels good to have a movie out that you were involved in when you just saw it as mere ideas”, Boyega said.

The young actor said he was thankful that his dream has ‘‘actually happened’‘.

Eastwood described the new movie as “fun” and “multicultural”.

Steven S. DeKnight makes his directorial debut with the movie and admitted that stepping into the “very, very large shoes” of Guillermo del Toro, who directed the first Pacific Rim film, had been difficult. Getting Boyega cast in the lead role had been a positive surprise.

“Pacific Rim Uprising” also stars Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi, Chinese actress Tian Jing and Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona.

The film hits UK cinemas on March 23.

