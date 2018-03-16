Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Chad's unions call off strike [The Morning Call]

Chad's unions call off strike [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

The Chadian government has reversed its plan to cut the salaries of civil servants, leading to a call off of a general strike by trade unions in the country. According to the Chadian Ministry of Civil Service, the government is now committed to paying more than 31,000 public servants in the education and health sectors.

The government’s decision was ratified by an agreement signed with the unions after a day of discussions at the presidency.

Trade unions had embarked on strike over austerity measures introduced by the government. The Chadian government, badly hit by a fall in the price of oil exports since 2015, introduced the austerity measures to meet the requirements of international donors.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..