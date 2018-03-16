Cameroon: Was stadium turf stolen?

Cameroon is set to host the 2019 AFCON. Work is still in progress on the 6 venues where the continental showpiece will be staged in Yaounde, Douala, Limbe, Bafoussam and Garoua.

But last week reports went round that round that the artificial turf for the Douala Reunification Stadium was stolen . The 30,000 capacity stadium will be hosting the 2019 event.

We followed that up to find out if there was indeed any theft. Earlier we spoke to a Cameroonian Sports Journalist Arthur Wandji who’s well aware of the events. We asked him what he knows so far. Watch and listen.

EGYPT : AL AHLY WIN 40TH LEAGUE TITLE

Cairo based giants Al Ahly who are also multiple African champions have landed a landmark 40th Egyptian league title – with six match days to spare.

Al Ahly were confirmed winners on Monday after a match between Al Masry and Entag El Harby ended in a 0-0 draw, meaning it was mathematically impossible for the second placed Ismaily to catch up with them.

Al-Ahly had taken a step towards the title when they defeated Enppi 1-0 on Sunday, awaiting the Monday fixture.

With 40 league titles now the closest challenger in the record is Zamalek who have only 12 titles.

Recall that Al Ahly were beaten by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League final in November 2017.

In this year’s competition, they will travel to Gabon to play the second leg of their last-32 tie against C.F Mounana this weekend.