The benefits of travel expos on tourism [Travel]

For some, travel is an expensive luxury good, while for others it is an escape from their everyday lives. From acquiring souvenirs to gaining mutual understanding, travel brings the world closer with every heart-to-heart communication acting as a form of cultural exchange.

At the recently concluded ITB Berlin 2018, the results of the five-day exhibition on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds mirrored the good atmosphere. The show, which had been booked to near capacity for months, impressively confirmed its role as a reliable economic indicator and forward-looking trendsetter.

Meanwhile, Africa’s Travel Indaba is around the corner. Travel Indaba is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar and one of the top three ‘must visit’ events of its kind on the global calendar.

These are some of the stories highlighted in this week’s travel segment presented by Elayne Wangalwa