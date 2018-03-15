South Sudan seeks to join Arab league [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
South Sudan is seeking to join the Arab League – a bloc whose member countries are from North Africa, the Horn of Africa and Arabia. According to the Sudan Tribune, the young country presented a
formal application last Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.
If granted membership, South Sudan will be the 23rd member- joining Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan and Tunisia. Sieta Majok is an analyst on South Sudan. Africanews anchor Jerry Bambi asks her the objective of this move for South Sudan and its likely impact for its people.
