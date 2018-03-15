Mauritius president makes U-turn, refuses to step down [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mauritius President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has vowed to defend herself in office and will not step down over an expense scandal. Mauritius’ prime minister Pravind Jugnauth had said Ms Fakihm would stand down on Monday.
Gurib-Fakim, the only woman head of state in Africa, said she was “ready to take legal action to defend herself against slanderous accusations against her.” She had been accused of making personal purchases on a charity bank card worth tens of thousands of dollars.
But her office says the purchases were accidental and have been paid back.
