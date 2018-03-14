Welcome to Africanews

ICC elects Nigerian judge Eboe Osuji as president

with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has elected Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji of Nigeria as President of the Court for a three-year term with immediate effect.

Sitting in a plenary session, the judges of the ICC also elected Judge Robert Fremr from the Czech Republic as First Vice-President, and Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut of France as Second Vice-President.

On the programme we discuss how the appointment of a Nigerian as president of the court help could change this perception at a time when many African countries see the ICC as a tool of colonialism.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

