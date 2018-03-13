Ugandan farmers urged to use insects as livestock feed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Farmers in Uganda are being encouraged to use insects as livestock feed to enable them find more nutritious protein alternatives for their animals. Breeding insects like maggots and earthworms also
takes up little space according to scientists who say rising production of livestock feed such as soy gobbles up more and more valuable agricultural land.
