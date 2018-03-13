Welcome to Africanews

Sudan, Russia to sign accord to develop nuclear power: SUNA agency

Sudan

Sudan will sign a ‘roadmap’ with Russia to build nuclear power stations during a visit to Moscow by Khartoum’s electricity minister, state news agency SUNA said on Monday.

SUNA said Water Resources, Irrigation, and Electricity Minister Moataz Mousa, who left Khartoum on Monday, would meet the head of Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom.

The trip comes four months after Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he wanted to discuss nuclear power cooperation with Russia.

SUNA quoted a spokesman for the ministry as saying the two sides would sign several memorandums of understanding including the roadmap ‘to implement a plan to develop nuclear (power) stations’.

It did not more details.

