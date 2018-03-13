Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Sudan president fires finance minister

South Sudan president fires finance minister
with AGENCIES

South Sudan

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit Wol as his replacement, a statement from Kiir’s office said.

Mabiordit Wol is a former technical advisor in the trade ministry.

The decree, read on state radio late on Monday, did not give a reason for the dismissal of Dau who was appointed minister in July 2016.

Analysts, however, attribute the president’s unexpected decision to the rising inflation in the country, worsened by the ongoing civil war.

The president, in a separate decree, appointed Erjok Bullen Geu as the deputy commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..