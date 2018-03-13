Rex Tillerson to help Nigerian govt get abducted girls freed

Secretary of State of the United States of Americas, Rex Tillerson has expressed his support for Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram, a month after the kidnapping of 110 schoolgirls in the north-east of the country.

Addressing the press during his visit to the West African nation on Monday, Rex Tillerson was ‘‘hopeful that something can be developed to release these girls quickly’‘.

‘‘The United States is very much engaged in the coordinated effort (of the Combined Multinational Force), both in equipment and training and in advice and information. I think this is the best way to help the Nigerian government to get these girls released, which we hope will be done peacefully. We hope that something can be developed to release these girls quickly. That’s our prayer”, Tillerson said.

The abduction of the 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State last month , highlights the significant security flaws that persist in northeastern Nigeria.

This kidnapping is reminiscent of Chibok’s tragedy in 2014, which elicited global condemnation ,and contributed in part to the defeat of then President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election the following year.

Before Nigeria, the US Secretary of State visited Chad, a major ally in the fight against Boko Haram.

AFP