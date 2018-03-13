Welcome to Africanews

Protests in Guinea over disputed local elections[The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Thousands of people demonstrated in Conakry Guinea’s capital on Monday in new wave of unrests in the country following disputed local elections. The demonstrators are demanding the end of a teacher

strike that has lasted for a month in the education sector, while the main opposition party Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea UFDG observed what it called a “ghost town” in a day of protest against

President Alpha Conde. Protests in Guinea got renewed after elections on February 4, the country’s first at a local level since 2005. According to official results the ballot was won by Conde’s party, the

Rally for the Guinean People. The results of which the opposition UFDG party have alleged fraud over.

