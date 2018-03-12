Welcome to Africanews

Mixed reactions follow Kenyatta and Odinga's surprise reconciliation [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Three opposition leaders have insisted that their leader Raila Odinga should brief them about the deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta after he Odinga and Kenyatta appeared in a joint TV address and
promised to begin a process of reconciliation following last year’s bitterly contested election.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in the TV address called each other “brothers”. The three opposition chiefs said Raila had not talked with them since Friday’s surprise development which has confounded both political leaders the clergy and council of elders in the country.

Martin Andati, Kenyan political analyst joins Africanews’ “The Morning Call” anchors Jerry Bambi and Barbara Loudou to talk about the turn in events that has surprised many and is eliciting strong reactions.

