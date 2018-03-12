Welcome to Africanews

Mauritius marks 50th independence, president to resign [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Mauritius, the island nation off the east coast of Africa today marks its 50th anniversary of the country’s accession to Independence. The country is also marking its 26th anniversary as a Republic.

However, overshadowing these celebrations is the news of the pending resignation of the island nation’s first female president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. Ms Gurib-Fakim is accused of using a credit card provided by a non-profit organisation Planet Earth Institute to make personal purchases of at least $30,767.

The Government and opposition demanded her resignation; and according to Prime Minister Pravind, she is expected to resign after independence anniversary celebrations.

