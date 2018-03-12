Mauritius marks 50th independence, president to resign [The Morning Call]

Mauritius, the island nation off the east coast of Africa today marks its 50th anniversary of the country’s accession to Independence. The country is also marking its 26th anniversary as a Republic.

However, overshadowing these celebrations is the news of the pending resignation of the island nation’s first female president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. Ms Gurib-Fakim is accused of using a credit card provided by a non-profit organisation Planet Earth Institute to make personal purchases of at least $30,767.

The Government and opposition demanded her resignation; and according to Prime Minister Pravind, she is expected to resign after independence anniversary celebrations.