Ivorians cycle to commemorate anniversary of the Grand Bassam shooting of 2016

Ivorians on Sunday commemorated the tragic anniversary of the Grand Bassam shooting of 2016.

On 13 March 2016,19 people lost their lives in this terrorist attack.

In their memory, 100 cyclists gathered for 40 km of racing, linking Abidjan to Grand Bassam, a symbolic journey to show that they are not afraid of terrorists.

“We are cycling enthusiasts but this is a good way to show our openness. Terrorism can’t stop us from entertaining ourselves here in Ivory Coast, and it’s a good way to show it”, Daniel Langenkamp, press adviser and cultural affairs officer at the Embassy of the United States said.

Two years after the attack, tourism in Grand Bassam, a landmark destination in the West African nation has nose dived. The Ivorian Minister for Youth Promotion and Employment, Sidi Touré said they’re hoping to revive the site.

“At the initiative of the embassy with the government of Ivory Coast we initiated this activity to celebrate life against the forces of darkness. it’s good that life prevails .We cannot forget what happened here, but we are not afraid.We say never again in Ivory Coast, never again in Burkina Faso, never again in Africa, never again in the world”, Touré said.

West Africa has in recent days become targets of attacks as seen in Ouagadougou on March 2.

President of the G5 Sahel Sahel , Niger’s Mahamadou Issoufou has called on nations and particularly the UN to support the force, in the fight against terrorism.

