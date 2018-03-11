Egypt main presidential contender rallies ahead of polls

The sole opposition candidate in Egypt’s upcoming presidential election Moussa Mostafa Moussa launched his campaign on Saturday.

But the outcome of the election seems undoubtedly clear as the leader of the al-Ghad party is not serious competition for incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

According to Salma Al-Swirki the coordinator of the Ghad party media committee, it does not matter who wins the election. “What matters is that Egypt wins and continues to shine. Whether it’s Mr. Moussa or President Sissi (who wins), they both have the same goal, which is the country. We are behind them and we support them, but today we are mobilizing for Moussa Mostafa Moussa, because we want to see a different political life,” she said.

While opponents of the regime were dismissed from the race or threw in the towel, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, came in as a last minute challenger. Not far back he was supporting Sissi. His campaign team presented a manifesto to the supporters.

“We have an extensive program targeting and addressing the problems of 14 popular sectors, and we have solutions for all of these sectors. We have a broad agenda that will allow us to get a large number of votes and win,” said the official spokesman of the Moussa Mostafa Moussa campaign, Adel Esmat.

“The reason why the Ghad party went down the streets and named Moussa Mostafa Moussa is to enrich democracy and this election season, so that we can put an end to the actions of our enemies who want Egypt to fall and remain without elections,” Mohamed Sabri, vice-president of the Ghad party.

The National Elections Authority (NEA) has called on the media to be“objective.” Sissi’s government has continued to violently suppress any opposition.

International NGOs regularly accuse President Sissi of being even more authoritarian and repressive than former President Hosni Mubarak, who was overthrown by a revolution in 2011.