Sierra Leone polls: Opposition SLPP closes gap on ruling APC [50% official results]

Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone’s elections body, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Saturday released a quarter of official results with respect to the presidential polls of March 7, 2018.
With 50% of official results declared, here are the top four:
- Ruling APC candidate, Samura Kamara leads with 566,113 votes (43.2%.)
- Main opposition SLPP’s Julius Maada Bio with 564,687 (43.1%).
- Kandeh Yumkella (NGC) is third with 87,722 (6.7%)
- Samuel Sam-Sumana (C4C) is fourth with 44,685 (3.4%.)
Here are the results so far:— Vickie Remoe (VickieRemoe) March 10, 2018
NECsaloneProvisional Results 50% of the national votes processed (10 March 2018 at 6pm)
Samura (APC) - 566,113
Bio (SLPP) - 564,687
Yumkella (NGC) - 87,722
Sam-Sumana (C4C) - 44,685#SierraLeone #SierraLeoneElections #SierraLeoneDecides
Earlier at 25% of results declared the figures looked like this:
APC = 291,933 votes (44.64%.)
SLPP = 274,352 (41.94%).
NCG = 43,117 (6.59%)
C4C = 21,713 (3.32%)
The remaining 3.51% of votes is shared by a dozen other aspirants who were on the ballot sheet aiming to replace outgoing Ernest Bai Koroma. An electoral observer coalition had soon after the vote projected the likelihood of a run-off from their use of the Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT) collation technology.
A run-off presidential election between the first and second placed candidates is held two weeks after the certification of the results, unless a candidate wins 55% in the first round.
The parliamentary and council elections are decided in a single round, first past the post system. A total of 132 MPs are elected from a choice of 752 candidates fielded by 17 parties (as well as 40 independents).
Additionally, there are 2,741 candidates for a total of 511 elected local positions as councillors, council chairpersons and mayors.
Go to video
Better few viable banks than dozen failing banks: Tanzania president
Go to video
[Photos] 'This is a beauty of life after Presidency!' - Ex-Tanzania president Kikwete
Go to video
Opposition politicians in DR Congo protest planned use of voting machines
Go to video
Mauritius President to resign following expenses scandal (prime minister)
Go to video
Deported Odinga ally slams peacetalks with Uhuru as a betrayal
01:28
Kenyatta, Odinga meet with pledge to unite Kenyans after chaotic polls