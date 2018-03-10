Mauritius President set to resign over spending scandal

The President of Mauritius is under pressure to resign over involvement in a financial scandal.

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is accused of using a credit card provided by non-profit organisation Planet Earth Institute to make personal purchases of at least €25,000 (about $30,767).

Government and opposition demanded her resignation; after a brief resistance she finally gave in.

“The President of the Republic has told me that she will resign from her post. We have agreed on a date, but I will not announce it., said Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth.

“The interest of the country comes first and I am proud of Mauritius’ image as a model of living democracy in the world. It is important that we celebrate our 50th anniversary of independence with serenity as a nation, as a united people, and as proud of our homeland,” he added.

On 12 March, Mauritius will celebrate 50 years of independence. The country is however affected by a crisis at the top of the state.

Opposition parties denounced these compromises and have decided to boycott the official celebrations.

““The President has not resigned but it is only the Prime minister who told the press. It is unfortunate that the President is embroiled in such a scandal during the celebrations. My party, the Labour Party, which fight for independence is very saddened by this situation. This is why the Labour Party does not join these celebrations,” said Osman Mahomed, a Member of Parliament.

The only female head of state in Africa at present, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has been in office since June 2015.

However, the world-renowned bio-diversity scientist leaves the presidency through the back door.