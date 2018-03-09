'Progress on preparations for DRC's upcoming election'- UN [The Morning Call]

Highlighting political tensions and the disintegrating security situation in the country, head of the UN stabilization mission in the country, Leila Zerrougui has told the UN Security Council for the first time

that significant progress is being made on preparations for upcoming polls. She encouraged the Council to consider how the security situation could be stabilized and the political and electoral process best

supported – in line with the 31 December 2016 agreement for a peaceful political transition. Meanwhile, DRC’s Prime minister Bruno Tshibala in a recent interview granted Reuters, says an election to

replace President Joseph Kabila remains on course for late December. He also told the news agency that a humanitarian crisis in the central part of the country is easing; remarks that the opposition in the

